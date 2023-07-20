Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.72

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €70.72 ($79.46) and traded as high as €71.82 ($80.70). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €71.64 ($80.49), with a volume of 220,011 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEN3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €74.00 and a 200-day moving average of €70.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

