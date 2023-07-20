Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.27. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 21,150 shares traded.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$127.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of C$18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.2480159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

