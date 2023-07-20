Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $158.87 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,933 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,491,933.04191 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05456613 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $100,820,798.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

