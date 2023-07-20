Headlands Technologies LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

