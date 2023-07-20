Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $482.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $483.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

