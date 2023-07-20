HC Wainwright Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Immunovant Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 3.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,212 shares of company stock worth $101,082. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

