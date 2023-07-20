Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hays in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPY stock remained flat at $14.25 on Wednesday. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Hays has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More

