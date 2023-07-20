Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.06

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.06 and traded as high as $51.63. Haynes International shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 52,307 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $642.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

