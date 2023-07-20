Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 1,664,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

