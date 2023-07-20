Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.57

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.57 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.61), with a volume of 31,318 shares.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.54. The company has a market cap of £153.59 million, a PE ratio of -136.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -882.35%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

