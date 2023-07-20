Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 679.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,868,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 272,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

