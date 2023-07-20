Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,600 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

