HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,159.27

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,159.27 ($28.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,174.40 ($28.43). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,155 ($28.18), with a volume of 76,164 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,141.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.43 and a beta of 0.63.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($28.23) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,148.01). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

