Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Short Interest Update

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Halfords Group Price Performance
HLFDY stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.
Halfords Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
Featured Stories
