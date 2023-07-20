Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Danske raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

