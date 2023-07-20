Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 5.6%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 216,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 156,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.75 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.00104 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

