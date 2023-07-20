GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ICLTF traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

