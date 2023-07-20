Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,027,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,703. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.
About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.