Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,027,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,703. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

