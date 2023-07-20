Graypoint LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 521,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 452,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 627,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 350,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,139. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

