Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

