Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.60. 109,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,946. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

