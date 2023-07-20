Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

