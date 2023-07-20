Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.65

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 8371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.91 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

