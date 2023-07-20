Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.03

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $89.03, with a volume of 49445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

