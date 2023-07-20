GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,015.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

Shares of GMO Payment Gateway stock remained flat at C$80.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.30. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$80.00 and a one year high of C$94.75.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

