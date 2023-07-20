GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.3 days.
GMO internet group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.
About GMO internet group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GMO internet group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.