GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMOYF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

