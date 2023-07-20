Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.39. 103,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 47,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at about $383,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

