Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GAINZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.