Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,157. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.43). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,090.91%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

