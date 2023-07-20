Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$29.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.77.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$20.95. 145,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.10 and a 12 month high of C$26.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.38.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.7042484 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

