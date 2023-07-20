GG TOKEN Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $91.94 million and $217.34 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.0715511 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $324.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

