General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $109.89 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

