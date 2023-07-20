Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $13.30. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 542,008 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.