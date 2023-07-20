Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 287,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,601. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $583.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 385,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

