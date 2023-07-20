GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 142,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.52.
GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GCMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor Inc is headquartered in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Grosvenor
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.