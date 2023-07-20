GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 142,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is headquartered in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.