G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 908,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,200. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

