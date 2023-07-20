G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

GMINF remained flat at C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. G Mining Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

