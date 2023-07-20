FY2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:CRK opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.
