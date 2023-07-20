FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$178.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

