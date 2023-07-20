FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$178.29 million during the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
