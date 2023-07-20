FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Increased by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $48,125,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $20,622,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

