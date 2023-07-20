FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.80.

TSE CPX opened at C$41.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.68. Capital Power has a one year low of C$39.33 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 102.65%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

