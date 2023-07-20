FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.78. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

