Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 95.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 67.1% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.