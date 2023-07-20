Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,776. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $271.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

