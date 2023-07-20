Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Fuji Media stock remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Fuji Media has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

Fuji Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.