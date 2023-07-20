FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 3.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 8,209,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,236,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $976.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.