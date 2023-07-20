FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. 2,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC owned 1.15% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.