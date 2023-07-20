Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Investment by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FICV opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.02. Frontier Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.