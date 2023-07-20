Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $553.54

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.54 ($7.24) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.95). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.77), with a volume of 23,396 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,223.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

