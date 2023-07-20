Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in June

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 14,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,530. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.02.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.